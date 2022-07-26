CAT 2022 Notification On July 31, IIM Bangalore To Conduct Exam On November 27: Reports

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Representative
CAT 2022 Notification: Management aspirants in large numbers across the country are waiting for the declaration of the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 dates. According to media reports, it is expected that this time, the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2022 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore, and official notification for the same is expected to be released by July 31, 2022. According to the reports, the CAT 2022 examination will be conducted on November 27, 2022.
CAT is a national-level MBA/PGDM entrance test held for admission of students to 20 IIMs across the country. Notably, scores secured by the candidates in the CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. It is believed to be one of the toughest examinations every year. Around 2,00,000 candidates apply for the CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/PGDM seats. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile.