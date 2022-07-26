CAT 2022 Notification On July 31, IIM Bangalore To Conduct Exam On November 27: Reports

CAT 2022 Notification: Management aspirants in large numbers across the country are waiting for the declaration of the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 dates. According to media reports, it is expected that this time, the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2022 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore, and official notification for the same is expected to be released by July 31, 2022. According to the reports, the CAT 2022 examination will be conducted on November 27, 2022.

CAT is a national-level MBA/PGDM entrance test held for admission of students to 20 IIMs across the country. Notably, scores secured by the candidates in the CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. It is believed to be one of the toughest examinations every year. Around 2,00,000 candidates apply for the CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/PGDM seats. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile.

CAT Eligibility criteria

In order to apply for CAT, students must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognised university.

Final year students awaiting graduation are also eligible to apply.

50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA is required for CAT enrollment.

A minimum of 40% marks is required for students applying under SC/ST/PWD categories.

CAT 2022 | Application fee

As per the official notice, candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 1900 as the application fee.

Reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 950.

IIM CAT 2022: About Exam pattern | More details

The admission test will include a total of 66 questions divided into 3 sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.

Candidates will get 3 marks for the correct answer

For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total

It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: PTI/ Representative