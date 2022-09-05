CAT 2022 Registration Process To End Soon; Know How To Apply; Check Key Details

The last date to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application is September 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission to postgraduate management programmes by visiting the official website. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes (PGP) at Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions and for shortlisting candidates for fellow programmes in management (FPM).

Several institutions from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal will take part in the admission process for the MBA programmes through CAT 2022 scores. This time, CAT 2022 will be held by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes at IIMs.

Here's how to apply for CAT 2022 application form

Step 1: To apply for CAT 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of CAT 2022.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Login" tab

Step 3: Now, enter your login ID and password.

Step 4: Then, on the Dashboard, click on the "CAT Application Form" tab.

Step 5: Click on "Personal Details" and upload the required documents

Step 6: Click on "Test City" to change only if you wish to change

Step 7: Enter the captcha and click on the "Save" button

Step 8: Submit the application form.

Documents required for CAT 2022

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

The graduation mark sheet and certificate

Certificate of BirthAddress Proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PWD certificate (if applicable)

Scribe Certificate (if applicable)

Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking Details

Work Experience Proof (if applicable)

