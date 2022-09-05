CAT 2022 Registration Process To End Soon; Know How To Apply; Check Key Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The last date to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application is September 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission to postgraduate management programmes by visiting the official website. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes (PGP) at Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions and for shortlisting candidates for fellow programmes in management (FPM).
Several institutions from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal will take part in the admission process for the MBA programmes through CAT 2022 scores. This time, CAT 2022 will be held by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes at IIMs.