CAT 2023 Notification LIVE Updates: Check CAT Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Fees For MBA Here

CAT 2023 LIVE Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Lucknow will conduct the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates who wish to take admissions to MBA, PGP or other management programmes will have to register for CAT 2023. The official notification is yet to be released. Meanwhile, check eligibility criteria, fees, exam pattern and other details here.

Nandini Verma
CAT 2023

14:32 IST, July 25th 2023
IIM MBA admission process after CAT

Each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2022 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process.

14:30 IST, July 25th 2023
CAT eligibility criteria

The candidate applying for CAT must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate. IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process.

14:28 IST, July 25th 2023
CAT Exam Pattern

The CAT 2023 will include a total of 66 questions divided into 3 sections: VARC, DILR, and QA. 

The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. 

Candidates will get 3 marks for the correct answer

For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total

 

14:28 IST, July 25th 2023
IIM CAT application fees

As per CAT 2022 information bulletin, candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 2300 as the application fee. Reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 1150.

 

14:26 IST, July 25th 2023
When will CAT 2023 be conducted?

IIM-CAT is usually conducted in the month of November. Candidates can expect the exam date around November. However, the tentative date for CAT 2023 will be mentioned in the official notification. 

14:26 IST, July 25th 2023
CAT 2023 Notification Date

CAT 2023 official notification is expected to be released by July 31. The application window is likely to open within one week after the release of notificatio i.e., August 1st week. 

14:26 IST, July 25th 2023
14:26 IST, July 25th 2023
What is CAT

CAT is a national-level MBA/PGDM entrance test held for admission of students to 20 IIMs across the country. Notably, scores secured by the candidates in the CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. It is believed to be one of the toughest examinations every year. Around 2,00,000 candidates apply for the CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/PGDM seats. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile.

14:26 IST, July 25th 2023
CAT 2023 to be conducted by IIM Lucknow

This year, IIM Lucknow will conduct the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2023. In the year 2022, IIM- Bangalore had conducted the exam. 

