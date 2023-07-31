CAT 2023 Notification Out; Registrations For IIM CAT To Begin On August 2 At Iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2023: Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has released the official notification of the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2023. The CAT Notification 2023 has been uploaded on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. As per the notification, IIM CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26 in three sessions.

CAT 2023 Registrations

IIM Lucknow will begin the registrations on August 2 at 10 am. The last date to register is September 13 till 5 pm. The admit cards will be out on October 25. The results of the exam that will be held on November 26 will be out in the second week of January 2024. The CAT 2023 score is valid only till December 31, 2024 and will accordingly be accessible on the website

CAT Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate. IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process.

IIM CAT 2023 Important Dates

Registration opens: August 02, 2023 (10:00 am)

Registration closes: September 13, 2023 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: October 25 – November 26, 2023

Test date: November 26, 2023

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2024 (Tentative

IIM CAT Registration Fees

₹1200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

₹2400 for all other categories of candidates.

About CAT 2023

CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.