CAT Admit Card 2022 To Be Released On Oct 27; Check Steps To Download

CAT Admit Card 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card will be released today, October 27. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. As per the official notice, the CAT admit card will be issued at 5 pm on October 27. To download the admit card, candidates are required to log in to the CAT official website with credentials including their application numbers and dates of birth to download the admit card.

CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the CAT Admit Card

Step 1: To obtain the CAT Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Then go to the CAT 2022 admit card link.

Step 3: Automatically a new window would open on the screen

Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their login credentials.

Step 5: Check and download the CAT 2022 admit card.

CAT scores are used for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country. According to the official information, CAT 2022 will be held online at designated exam centres across the country on November 27.

Once released, candidates are required to enter their application numbers, roll numbers, exam centres and reporting and exam time. Candidates must carry CAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with valid ID proof while appearing for the CAT exam 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

