CAT Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today; Know How To Raise Objections; Check Details

CAT Answer Key 2022: Today is the last date for the candidates to raise objections against the preliminary answer key for the 2022 Common Admission Test (CAT). All those candidates who want to raise objections against the feedback to the preliminary key can do it until 5 pm on iimcat.ac.in. The window opened on December 1. In order to check the CAT answer key and raise objections, candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process.

"The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11 a.m. on December 1, 2022, until 5 pm. on December 4, 2022. Candidates will be able to see the answer key as well as their individual responses to questions during this duration," a statement on the CAT official website read.

CAT Answer Key 2022: Grievance fee

The answer key grievance fee is Rs 1200 per question; bank service and GST charges will have to be paid extra.

CAT Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check answer key

Step 1: In order to check the preliminary answer key for the 2022 Common Admission Test (CAT), candidates are required to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the official website, go to "registered candidate login."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to submit the asked details.

Step 4: Then, click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Check the recorded responses and correct them.

The authorities will review the preliminary answer key and the final answer key based on the candidates' feedback. Candidates must take note that the result of CAT 2022 will be announced tentatively by the second week of January 2023. The entrance test was conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India on November 27, 2022. More than 2 lakh candidates took part in the CAT 2022. The admission test was held on November 27. The paper was reviewed as moderately difficult by the candidates. Shift-wise, VARC, and DILR were found to be difficult in Slot 1, while the candidates reviewed DILR and Quant as tough and time-consuming in Slots 2 and 3.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)