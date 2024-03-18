Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Economics exam today, March 18, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The paper received a mixed review from experts and educators.

Soma Bose, Head of the Commerce Department at VidyaGyan School, described the paper as moderately difficult. She noted that all questions were within the CBSE syllabus and pattern, with some being tricky and application-based, demanding thorough study. While students who revised well found the paper average, some found the case study-based questions vague and the descriptive ones lengthy. However, she concluded that overall, it was a balanced paper.

Narsingh Raghav, a PGT Commerce teacher at KIIT World School, Gurugram, provided a more positive review. According to him, the paper was simple and well-balanced, with a moderate difficulty level. He praised the mix of knowledge, analysis, and application-based questions, stating that most students managed to complete the paper on time and even had time for revision.

The Economics exam was divided into two sections: Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development. Both sections were relatively easy, with MCQs posing moderate challenges and value-based questions. Section B, focused on Indian Economic Development, was particularly straightforward, with direct answers. The paper covered a range of questions, from easy to critical, but was not overly lengthy.

Overall, despite some challenges, the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam seems to have been manageable for most students. Proper preparation and a thorough understanding of the NCERT material were key to success, as the language was accessible and the questions were well-structured.