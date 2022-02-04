Last Updated:

CBSE CTET 2021: Deadline To Raise Objections Ends Today, Check How To Raise Objections

CBSE released the CTET 2021 provisional answer key on Feb 1, 2022. Registered candidates are allowed to raise objections by February 4, 2022.

CBSE

CBSE CTET 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education had released Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET answer key 2021 on February 1, 2022. Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates have an opportunity of raising objections (if any). Registered candidates who took the exam should know that the deadline to raise objections ends on Friday, February 4, 2022. The CBSE CTET 2021 answer key has been uploaded on ctet.nic.in and those who have not checked yet can follow the steps mentioned here.  

CBSE has clarified that it will be accepting challenges through online mode only. Candidates who will be challenging the answer key will have to pay Rs 1,000 per question that they will challenge. The deadline to raise objections ends on February 4, 2022 (11:59 pm). On the basis of objections raised, final answer key will be prepared. 

CBSE CTET 2021: Check important dates here

  • CBSE conducted CTET December 2021 examination between December 16, 2021and January 13, 2022 
  • Re-exam for some candidates was conducted on January 17, 2022
  • Question papers and response sheet for CTET December 2021 exam were released on January 24, 2022
  • Provisional answer key has been released on February 1, 2022
  • Deadline to raise objections ends on February 4, 2022 (11.59 pm)

Here is how to check CTET answer key 2021

  • Candidates should go to the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on that link that reads, "Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2021"
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link which reads, "Click here for Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2021"
  • the answer key wll be displayed on screen, download it ad go through the same 

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021: Check steps to raise objections

  • Candidates who took the exam should go to the official CTET website ctet.nic.in
  • On the homepage, scroll down and click on the Display/Challenge of the answer key CTET Dec 2021
  • Candidates should log in to the dashboard using their CTET roll number and date of birth
  • CTET answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates can challenge the answer key through the option mentioned on the portal
  • Enter the question number and objection. Candidates will be asked to provide validation of their challenge
  • Pay the objection fee and click on submit
  • Take a screenshot and its printout for future references
First Published:
