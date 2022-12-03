CBSE CTET 2022: Last Date To Make Changes In Application Form Today, Here's Direct Link

CBSE CTET 2022: The CBSE CTET 2022 correction window will be closed by the Central Board of Secondary Education today, December 3, 2022. All those candidates who want to make changes in their particulars can do so by visiting the official website of the CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. According to the official notice, candidates can make corrections today. After the closure of the correction window, no corrections will be allowed under any circumstances.

During this period, the candidates can also change their choice of examination city if capacity is available in a particular city. This facility will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to make changes to the CBSE CTET Application Form.

CBSE CTET 2022: Here's how to make changes

Step 1: In order to make changes in the application form, candidates are required to visit the official site of the CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Next, click the registration link and enter your login information

Step 3: Candidates can make changes in the application form

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Candidates then need to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference

Here's direct link to make changes in CBSE CTET 2022 - Click Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

CBSE CTET 2022 Important Details

The candidates can make online corrections in their following particulars such as name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, paper opted (i.e Paper 1 or Paper 2 subject to availability of capacity in a particular city), Subject for Paper 2, language 1 and 2 opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc. Candidates must take note that this correction facility provided by the authorities is a one-time. No corrections will be accepted through offline mode i.e through fax/application or by email etc. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative