CBSE CTET Result 2021 Delayed, Expected To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check Scores

CTET 2021 result date: Central Board of Secondary Education in a notice earlier informed that the tentative date for releasing CTET result was February 15, 2022. However, the result was not declared on Feb 15 and is still awaited. It is being expected that the results will now be out on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. However, no confirmaton has been made by the Board. Candidates who took the exam and are waiting for results can follow the steps mentioned below to check it once it is released. For accessing the result, students should be ready with their CTET roll number and date of birth.

"There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

CBSE CTET December 2021 Result: Here is how to check scores

Step 1: For checking the CTET Results candidates will have to go to the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the CTET Dec 2021 Result link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in to the dashboard using their CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then, check and download the result

Step 6: Take a screenshot or printout for future use

The Board conducted CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 was conducted in a single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the exam on January 21 was conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.