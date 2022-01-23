CEED, UCEED 2022 Exam Today: Check COVID-19 Protocols & Exam Day Guidelines Here

CEED, UCEED 2022: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted in online as well as offline mode. The exams will be divided into two parts. The first part will be conducted in computer-based mode. Part B is based on pen and paper mode. Here are the guidelines that need to be followed by registered candidates.

CEED, UCEED 2022: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines

All the COVID protocols will be followed at centre. Candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will have to maintain social distancing, wear masks at all times and use sanitizer whenever required

Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time. Candidates reaching centre after the closing time of respective shifts will not be allowed to enter.

Candidates will have to carry the printout of admit card. Along with the admit card, they should also carry valid photo identity proof which can include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card. To be noted that a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof

It is prohibited to wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

UCEED admit card 2022: Check steps to download

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, Candidates should look for and click on the admit card link

Candidates will then have to log in by feeding in the required credentials

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same and go through details and instructions carefully

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED, on the other hand, is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur and Ph.D. programmes at several IITs and design schools. It should be noted that candidates who qualify in CEED 2022 will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and Ph.D. programmes in Design