CEED, UCEED answer key 2024 today, here's how to download, raise objections

The provisional answer keys for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2024 will be released today, January 23, by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Candidates who appeared for these exams can access the draft answer keys on the official websites - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

How to check UCEED, CEED answer key?

Follow these steps to download the UCEED and CEED answer keys for 2024:

1. Visit the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. Look for the draft answer key link on the homepage.

3. Select the appropriate link for UCEED or CEED answer keys.

4. The answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the draft answer keys and compare your answers with the key.

The provisional answer keys for Part A of both UCEED and CEED 2024 exams will be available for download exclusively in online mode. Candidates are also allowed to submit objections on the answer keys through the candidates' portal. The deadline for submitting objections is January 25, 2024, by 5 pm. The authorities will review the UCEED and CEED answer key challenges and release the final answer key on January 31, 2024.

How to raise objections

To challenge the UCEED and CEED 2024 draft answer keys, follow these steps:

1. Log in to the candidate portal using your login credentials, i.e., email ID and password.

2. Once logged in, select "Enter your comments on responses."

3. From the drop-down menu, choose the relevant question number and provide your comments.

4. If necessary, attach any files or documents supporting your challenge.

5. Submit the comment.

Candidates are encouraged to make use of this opportunity to address any concerns or discrepancies they may have regarding the draft answer keys.