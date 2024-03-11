Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is set to release the scorecards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 today, March 11. Candidates who appeared for these exams can download their scorecards from the official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in, and uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively.

According to the official notification, the CEED and UCEED scorecards will only be available for shortlisted candidates. To access their scorecards, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

How to download CEED, UCEED Scorecard 2024?

Visit the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on Scorecard Link

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Your CEED/UCEED scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

The CEED result for 2024 was announced on March 6, while the UCEED result was declared on March 8. The final answer keys for both exams were issued on February 8, 2024.

The CEED and UCEED exams were conducted on January 21, 2024, at various examination centers across the country. The exams spanned a duration of 3 hours from 9 am to 12 noon.

These examinations, conducted by IIT Bombay, serve as gateways for admission to BDes and MDes courses at prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and other IITs and design schools.

Candidates who qualify in the CEED and UCEED 2024 exams will be assigned a common merit rank known as the All India Rank. The validity of the CEED and UCEED scorecards will extend for one year from their issuance date.

UCEED 2024 Counselling

IIT Bombay will oversee the counselling process for candidates who have successfully cleared the UCEED 2024 entrance exam. The registrations for UCEED 2024 counselling will commence from March 14 to 31, 2024. The seat allotment process for round 1 will be announced on April 10, 2024. Subsequent rounds of counselling, namely round 2 and round 3, will disclose their allotments on May 10 and June 10, 2024, respectively.

