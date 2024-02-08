CEETA PG 2024 registration begins, here's how to apply for M.E, M.Tech admission

Advertisement

Anna University in Chennai has begun registrations for CEETA PG 2024 starting from January 10, commencing at 10 AM. The application process for the common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA) PG 2024 can be accessed at tancet.annauniv.edu. Eligible candidates, having attained a minimum of 50% for the general category and 45% for reserved categories in their Bachelor’s Degree within relevant branches, can apply for the CEETA-PG.

Once registered, candidates can procure their CEETA PG 2024 admit cards from the official website. The examination date, slated for March 10, 2024, has been disclosed by Anna University, which will administer the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission.

Advertisement

How to register for the CEETA PG 2024

1. Visit the Official Website: Access the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu

Advertisement

2. Create an Account: Look for the registration or sign-up section for CEETA PG. Provide necessary details to create your account, including personal information and a valid email address.

3. Login: Once the account is created, log in using the credentials you've just set up.

Advertisement

4. Fill in Application Form: Navigate to the CEETA PG 2024 application form. Enter all required details accurately, including educational qualifications, personal information, etc.

5. Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of documents as per the specified format and size, which may include your photograph, signature, and relevant certificates.

Advertisement

6. Application Fee Payment: Pay the application fee as prescribed. Various payment methods may be available, so choose the one that suits you best.

7. Review and Submit: Before submitting, review all entered information thoroughly. Make any necessary corrections. Once verified, submit the application.

Advertisement

8. Download Confirmation: After successful submission, download or save the confirmation page for future reference.

9. Admit Card Download: When released, log back into your account to download the CEETA PG 2024 admit card from the official website.

Advertisement

Ensure to adhere to the deadlines and guidelines specified on the official website for a smooth registration process.

CEETA PG 2024

The CEETA PG, introduced by Anna University in 2023, aims to facilitate admissions to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan courses. Previously, admission was conducted through the TANCET exam.