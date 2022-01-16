CG Vyapam Admit Cards For Mahila Paryavekshak Exam Out; Here's How To Download

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the admit card for the exam for Mahila Paryavekshak posts. CGPEB had invited applications for recruitment of 200 Supervisor (Open) and Supervisor (Aganwadi Worker) from 03 December to 30 December 2021. In order to get selected, registered candidates will have to clear the CG Vyapama Exam on January 23, 2022. Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can download CG Vyapam Mahila Paryaveksha hall ticket from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their registration ID numbers.

To be noted that CG Vyapam Supervisor exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12.15 pm. Afternoon shift will be between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. Candidates can download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should know that the physical copy of admit card will not be issued, there fore they will have tp take printout of admit card and carry the same to exam hall. Along with hall tickets, candidates will also have to carry an original Photo ID such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, etc.

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2022 for Mahila Paryavekshak: Here is how to download hall tickets

Registered candidates should go to the official website of CGPEB - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card' Section then click on the related link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the details

Admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should go through it and download the same

As mentioned above, take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall

Chhattisgarh Govt to set up Employment Mission to create 15 Lakh job opportunities in five years

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to set up an employment mission headed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to create around 15 lakh job opportunities in the state in the next five years, an official said on January 15, 2022. Under the mission, the state government will also leverage the expertise of premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and National Institute of Technology, in the state to generate employment opportunities, he said. The Chhattisgarh Rojgar Mission, headed by the chief minister, will have chief secretary Amitabh Jain and principal secretary Alok Shukla as the vice chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) respectively, the official said.

