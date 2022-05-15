Last Updated:

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021: Here's Direct Link To Download

CGPSC Mains Admit Card: The main admit card for the state service mains exam or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam has been released by the CGPSC

CGPSC Mains Admit Card 2022: The main admit card for the state service mains exam or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website of the CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in

According to the official notice, the CGPSC state service mains exam or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam is scheduled to be held on May 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. Students must take note that the CGPSC State Service examination will be held in five districts, including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, and Raipur. The registration process for the CGPSC State Service Mains exam started on December 1 and ended on December 30, 2021. Through this recruitment process, a total of 171 posts in different departments will be filled.

CGPSC Mains Admit Card: Here's how to download the CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021

  • Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website-CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the notification link that reads "CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021" flashing on the homepage. 
  • Step 3: Automatically, the website will redirect you to a login page. 
  • Step 4: Now, enter your email ID, password, and captcha code.
  • Step 5: The CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 will be opened.
  • Step 6: Print out the CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 for future use.

Here's direct link to download CGPSC Mains Admit Card - Click here

CGPSC registration process for the State Service Mains exam was started on December 1 and concluded on December 30, 2021. Through this recruitment process, a total of 171 posts in different departments will be filled. Candidates are advised that they must visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

