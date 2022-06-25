CLAT 2022 Counseling Schedule Released; Registration To Begin On June 25

A day after releasing the final answer key and result, the Consortium of National Law Universities released the CLAT 2022 Counseling schedule. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The schedule is now accessible on the website and candidates can go through the entire admission calendar for more details.

CLAT 2022: Important dates

CLAT 2022 final answer key was released on 24 June 2022

The result was released on 24 June 2022

The registration process for the counseling schedule started on 25 June 2022

The deadline to register is 27 June 2022

Candidates belonging to the general category note that they will have to pay an amount of Rs 30,000 to block a seat for themselves. The candidates of the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD/BC and other reserved categories will have to pay Rs 20,000 to block a seat.

CLAT 2022 Result: Follow these steps to check CLAT results online

Step 1: In order to download CLAT results, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Your CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

For a direct link to download scores online click here