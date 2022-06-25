Last Updated:

CLAT 2022 Counseling Schedule Released; Registration To Begin On June 25

CLAT 2022 Counseling schedule has been released on the official website. The highlights of the same and the link to download results can be checked here.

clat 2022

A day after releasing the final answer key and result, the Consortium of National Law Universities released the CLAT 2022 Counseling schedule. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The schedule is now accessible on the website and candidates can go through the entire admission calendar for more details.

CLAT 2022: Important dates

  • CLAT 2022 final answer key was released on 24 June 2022
  • The result was released on 24 June 2022
  • The registration process for the counseling schedule started on 25 June 2022
  • The deadline to register is 27 June 2022

Candidates belonging to the general category note that they will have to pay an amount of Rs 30,000 to block a seat for themselves. The candidates of the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD/BC and other reserved categories will have to pay Rs 20,000 to block a seat.

CLAT 2022 Result: Follow these steps to check CLAT results online

  • Step 1: In order to download CLAT results, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link
  • Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number and password
  • Step 4: Your CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

