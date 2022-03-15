Last Updated:

CLAT 2022 Date Revised: Law Entrance Exam On June 19, Registration Deadline Extended

CLAT 2022 date has been revised by CNLU. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 will be held on June 19. Registration deadline is also extended till May 9.

CLAT 2022

CLAT 2022: The consortium of National Law University (CNLU) has revised the exam date for Common Law Admission Date (CLAT 2022). The law entrance exam that was earlier scheduled for May 8 has been postponed and it has been rescheduled for June 19, 2022. CLAT 2022 for both UG and PG programmes will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on June 19, 2022.

CLAT 2022 Date

With the postponement of the exam, CNLU has decided to extend the registration deadline as well. The CLAT 2022 registration that was scheduled to end on March 31 will end on May 9, 2022. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can do it before May 9, 2022. The above decisions were made in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities held on Monday, March 14. 

CLAT 2023

Earlier, it was informed through a notification that the CLAT would be conducted two times this year. While CLAT 2022 will be held in May (now rescheduled to June 19), CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. However, more details on the latter have not been released in the public domain yet. In order to apply, candidates will have to create a CLAT account first and only then they will be able to fill the application form. 

How to apply for CLAT 2022 online

  • Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CLAT 2022.'
  • CLAT application form will be displayed on the screen
  • Login using the required credentials and fill the CLAT form
  • Upload the necessary documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit your form. The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 4000 and those under SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 3500.
  • Your CLAT registration will be completed. 
  • Download and print a copy of the filled form for future references.
