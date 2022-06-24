CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Out, Result Likely To Be Released Soon

CLAT 2022: The The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) has released the final answer key for Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2022 on June 23, 2022. The CLAT 2022 answer key has been uploaded on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for correct answer, and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers. Steps to download answer key are mentioned below.

CLAT 2022 answer key: Here is how to download final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the answer key link.

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen, check the answer key, download the same.

Step 4: Take its printout for future reference.

Earlier the provisional key was released and students had a chance to raise objections against it. The Consortium received a total of 765 objections on 57 out of 150 questions and answer key from the UG and on 17 out of 120 questions and answer key for the PG questions. Post considering the objections raised by the students, final answer key has been prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final key.

CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key: Check important dates here

The CLAT 2022 provisional key was released on June 20, 2022.

Deadline to raise objections ended on June 21, 2022.

The final answer key has been released on June.

Result is expected to be out by next week.

CLAT 2022 provisional answer key: Highlights

The window to raise objections against the answer key was opened on June 20, 2022. It remained open from June 20, 3:30 pm, to June 21, 3:30 pm. Candidates had to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for each objection.

Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for the correct answer and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers. It is expected that the cut-off marks for the CLAT 2022 for general category candidates are likely to be around 100-105 for the top 3 NLUs. As per the reports, it is expected that the CLAT final result 2022 is likely to be declared in the fourth week of June 2022. Candidates who score at least 40 percent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.