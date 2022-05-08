CLAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Form Edit Window Link Activated

Quick links:
CLAT 2022: The Consortium Of National Law Universities has activated the link for aspirants to update their Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) form and also to update their exam centres. The deadline to edit the form ends on May 11 (11:59 PM). In order to edit, candidates will have to go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2022 and follow the steps mentioned below.
"Candidates are requested to take this opportunity to review and update their name, date of birth and reservations if it needs any correction. To verify - login and click on ‘print application’ button," read the press release
Notification further reads, "The candidates can make changes by clicking on the 'edit application' button. Review the complete application form and make any changes if required and submit the form. Test centre update should be completed before 23:59 on May 11, 2022. Requests to change test centre and other data after the last date will not be entertained."
"The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday. For any assistance, reach us at: Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in Phone: 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days)," reads the CLAT notification.