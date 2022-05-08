CLAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Form Edit Window Link Activated

CLAT 2022: The Consortium Of National Law Universities has activated the link for aspirants to update their Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) form and also to update their exam centres. The deadline to edit the form ends on May 11 (11:59 PM). In order to edit, candidates will have to go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2022 and follow the steps mentioned below.

"Candidates are requested to take this opportunity to review and update their name, date of birth and reservations if it needs any correction. To verify - login and click on ‘print application’ button," read the press release

Notification further reads, "The candidates can make changes by clicking on the 'edit application' button. Review the complete application form and make any changes if required and submit the form. Test centre update should be completed before 23:59 on May 11, 2022. Requests to change test centre and other data after the last date will not be entertained."

CLAT 2022: Check important dates here

The online application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) will be closed on May 9, 2022

The candidates can pay their application fees till May 11, 2022

The undergraduate and postgraduate exam will be conducted on June 19, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm

CLAT 2022: Here is how to update test centre

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website and log in to their CLAT account

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click 'Edit Application' button

Step 3: Go to 'Preferences' tab and update the 3 test centre preferences as required

Step 4: Click the next button to go to the ‘reservation’ tab. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click the submit form button.

Know how to apply for CLAT 2022 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CLAT 2022.'

Step 3: CLAT application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Login using the required credentials and fill the CLAT form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit your form.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the filled form for future references.