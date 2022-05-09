CLAT 2022 Registration Process Ends Today: Here;s How To Apply

CLAT Registration 2022: The application process for the Consortium of National Law Universities will close today, May 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must note that the application window will remain open till 11:50 p.m. Candidates who pass the entrance examination will be eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by the country's national law universities (NLUs).

Candidates must take note that the application process will end today at 11:50 and the fee payment window will remain open until May 11, 11:50 pm. This is the first time that the law entrance examination will be conducted twice. The 2022 edition examination is scheduled to be held on May 8, 2022, and the 2023 edition examination will be conducted on December 18.

"Payment requests received after 11:59 pm on May 11, 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last-minute problems, "the Consortium of NLUs said. Candidates can update, edit, and recheck their preferred examination centre during this time, it added.

CLAT Registration 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register candidates need to visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on CLAT 2022 link on the homepage and select the registration panel.

Step 3: Tap on the 'Register' link.

Step 4: Candidates then need to log in using a mobile number and password

Step 5: Read and fill out the application form

Step 6: Enter the OTP that will be sent on the registered mobile number and email ID.

Step 7: Take a screenshot or download it after filling out the registration form.

CLAT Registration: Law Entrance Test

In case candidates face any problems, they can contact the exam conducting authority at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in and phone 080-47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative