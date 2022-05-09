CLAT 2022 Registration Process Ends Today: Here;s How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CLAT Registration 2022: The application process for the Consortium of National Law Universities will close today, May 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must note that the application window will remain open till 11:50 p.m. Candidates who pass the entrance examination will be eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by the country's national law universities (NLUs).
Candidates must take note that the application process will end today at 11:50 and the fee payment window will remain open until May 11, 11:50 pm. This is the first time that the law entrance examination will be conducted twice. The 2022 edition examination is scheduled to be held on May 8, 2022, and the 2023 edition examination will be conducted on December 18.
"Payment requests received after 11:59 pm on May 11, 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last-minute problems, "the Consortium of NLUs said. Candidates can update, edit, and recheck their preferred examination centre during this time, it added.