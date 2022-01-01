CLAT 2022: Registration To Begin Today At 2 Pm; Check Last Date & Steps To Apply Here

Registration for the Common Law Admission Test is scheduled to begin today as candidates will be allowed to register themselves in the second half at 2 pm. Interested candidates should check their eligibility and make sure to apply by March 31, 2022. Candidates will have to go to the official website and follow the steps mentioned below to get themselves registered. For more information, candidates can visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The registration is for the CLAT 2022 exam which is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022. Previously, when the notification was released, it was even informed that the exam would be conducted two times this time and CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. However, more details on the latter have not been released in public domain yet. In order to apply, candidates will have to create a CLAT account first and only then they will be able to fill the application form. The important dates and steps to apply have been mentioned below.

CLAT 2022: Check important dates here

CLAT 2022 Registration begins on January 1, 2022 by 2 pm (today)

The deadline to register is March 31, 2022

CLAT 2022 Exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022

Admit card release date has not been announced yet. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to not miss any updates.

CLAT 2022: Here is how to apply online

At first, candidates will have to go to the official website of Common Law Admission Test – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CLAT 2022 Application form.' (Direct link to be activated after 2 pm)

Give all the required details and then start filling the application form

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to upload all the important documents and pay the application fee

Click on submit, take a screenshot of the confirmation page

Candidates must not forget to take its printout for future references.

Application fee