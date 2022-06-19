CLAT 2022 To Be Conducted Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be conducting the CLAT 2022 on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 4 pm. The exam will be conducted at 131 exam centres, in 25 states, across the country. The CLAT 2022 hall ticket has already been released on the official website. Those who have not downloaded the same can do it now by following these steps. Guidelines to be followed while taking exams are mentioned below.

Common Law Admission Test: Exam day instructions

Documents required: They will have to carry CLAT 2022 admit card and a valid original photo ID proof issued by the government. Disability certificate for PWD candidates and self-health medical declaration copy.

They will have to carry CLAT 2022 admit card and a valid original photo ID proof issued by the government. Disability certificate for PWD candidates and self-health medical declaration copy. Candidates must also carry a blue/black ball pen, transparent water bottle, face mask, gloves and personal hand sanitiser inside the exam venue.

Candidates will have to go through a thermal screening before entering the exam premises. Candidates infected with COVID-19 or those who were in isolation will not be allowed to take the CLAT 2022 exam

CLAT Admit Card 2022: Step-by-step guide to download CLAT hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Release of admit cards.'

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, CLAT Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the result

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

CLAT 2022 admit card must be carried to the exam hall by every candidate. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall for taking exam. The paper will be held in offline mode. In case candidates face any problems, they can contact the exam conducting authority at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in and phone 080-47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days.