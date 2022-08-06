Last Updated:

CLAT 2023 Registration To Begin On August 8, Check Application Steps Here

CLAT 2023 registration is for the CLAT 2023 exam which will be conducted on December 18, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to official website.

CLAT 2023 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is scheduled to begin the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) on August 8, 2022. Interested students can apply on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT Registration 2023 is for the CLAT 2023 exam which will be conducted on December 18, 2022. On the basis of CLAT 2023 scores, students will be able to get admission to 22 national law universities for 5-year LLB and LLM programmes for the academic year 2023-24. 

Interested students who have cleared Class 12 from a recognized board are eligible to appear in CLAT 2023. Students who will be appearing in the upcoming board exam 2023 in April or May are also eligible to apply. Candidates must have scored at least 45% or its equivalent grades in the Class 12 exams to be eligible. Here is how to complete the registration process.

CLAT 2023: Follow these steps for registration 

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should visit the CLAT 2023 official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2023 registration link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the details required and fill in the CLAT application form.
  • Step 4: Make the payment of application fees and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Step 5: Download the application confirmation page for future reference.

Participating Universities for CLAT

  1. NLSIU, Bengaluru
  2. NALSAR, Hyderabad
  3. NLIU, Bhopal
  4. WBNUJS, Kolkata
  5. NLU, Jodhpur
  6. HNLU, Raipur
  7. GNLU, Gandhinagar
  8. RMLNLU, Lucknow
  9. RGNUL, Punjab
  10. CNLU, Patna
  11. NUALS, Kochi
  12. WNLUO, Odisha
  13. NUSRL, Ranchi
  14. NLUJA, Assam
  15. DSNLU, Visakhapatanam
  16. TNNLU, Tiruchirappalli
  17. MNLU, Mumbai
  18. MNLU, Nagpur
  19. MNLU, Aurangabad
  20. HPNLU, Shimla
  21. DNLU, Jabalpur
  22. DBRANLU, Haryana

Legal reasoning, logical reasoning, English language, and current affairs make up the majority of the CLAT 2023 syllabus. There are 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in the CLAT 2023 exam. One mark will be awarded for each correctly answered question, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrectly answered question. The NLUs have a total of about 3,000 undergraduate seats and 1,000 places for the LLM programme. Only 19 of the 22 participating NLUs offer the five-year LLM programme, while all 22 offer the five-year LLB degree.

