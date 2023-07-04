CLAT 2024 Registrations Underway, Number Of Questions Reduced, Check Full Details Here

CLAT Registration 2024: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT is underway. It started on July 1. Interested and eligible candidates who want to appear for the Common Law Admission Test can do so by visiting the official website of CNLU - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the examination is November 3, 2023. The CLAT 2023 Examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023.

CLAT Registration 2024: How to register for Common Law Admission Test

Step 1: To apply for the CLAT 2024, candidates need to visit the official site of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the login or register link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates now need to enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Payment of application fees is the fourth step.

Step 5: Once done click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Here's a direct link to register for CLAT 2024 - CLICK HERE

CLAT 2024 exam pattern, syllabus

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has revised the exam pattern. The number of questions has been reduced from earlier 150 to 120. The duration of the exam will be the same- 2 hours. The 120 questions will continue to be organised into five sections, that is, English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. However, there shall be no change in the syllabus and number of questions for the Postgraduate CLAT 2024.

One mark will be awarded for each correctly answered question, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrectly answered question. The NLUs have a total of about 3,000 undergraduate seats and 1,000 places for the LLM programme. Only 19 of the 22 participating NLUs offer the five-year LLM programme, while all 22 offer the five-year LLB degree.

Participating Universities for CLAT

NLSIU, Bengaluru

NALSAR, Hyderabad

NLIU, Bhopal

WBNUJS, Kolkata

NLU, Jodhpur

HNLU, Raipur

GNLU, Gandhinagar

RMLNLU, Lucknow

RGNUL, Punjab

CNLU, Patna

NUALS, Kochi

WNLUO, Odisha

NUSRL, Ranchi

NLUJA, Assam

DSNLU, Visakhapatanam

TNNLU, Tiruchirappalli

MNLU, Mumbai

MNLU, Nagpur

MNLU, Aurangabad

HPNLU, Shimla

DNLU, Jabalpur

DBRANLU, Haryana