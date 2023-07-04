CLAT 2024 Registrations Underway, Number Of Questions Reduced, Check Full Details Here

Quick links:
CLAT Registration 2024: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT is underway. It started on July 1. Interested and eligible candidates who want to appear for the Common Law Admission Test can do so by visiting the official website of CNLU - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the examination is November 3, 2023. The CLAT 2023 Examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has revised the exam pattern. The number of questions has been reduced from earlier 150 to 120. The duration of the exam will be the same- 2 hours. The 120 questions will continue to be organised into five sections, that is, English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. However, there shall be no change in the syllabus and number of questions for the Postgraduate CLAT 2024.
One mark will be awarded for each correctly answered question, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrectly answered question. The NLUs have a total of about 3,000 undergraduate seats and 1,000 places for the LLM programme. Only 19 of the 22 participating NLUs offer the five-year LLM programme, while all 22 offer the five-year LLB degree.
NLSIU, Bengaluru
NALSAR, Hyderabad
NLIU, Bhopal
WBNUJS, Kolkata
NLU, Jodhpur
HNLU, Raipur
GNLU, Gandhinagar
RMLNLU, Lucknow
RGNUL, Punjab
CNLU, Patna
NUALS, Kochi
WNLUO, Odisha
NUSRL, Ranchi
NLUJA, Assam
DSNLU, Visakhapatanam
TNNLU, Tiruchirappalli
MNLU, Mumbai
MNLU, Nagpur
MNLU, Aurangabad
HPNLU, Shimla
DNLU, Jabalpur
DBRANLU, Haryana
