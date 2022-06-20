CLAT Answer Key 2022 Released, Raise Objections Before June 21; Here's Direct Link

CLAT Answer Key 2022: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 answer key for both UG and PG entrance exams has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the CLAT 2022 answer key by visiting the official website of the consortium. In case, candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against the answer by visiting the official website. The window to raise objections against the answer key will remain open between June 20, 3:30 pm, and June 21, 3:30 pm. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for each objection.

CLAT Answer Key 2022: Here's how to raise objections

Step 1: To raise objections candidates are required to visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Then, candidates are required to log in to their CLAT account

Step 3: Now, select the type of objection

Step 4: Enter objection details

Step 5: Then click on the "Submit" button

Step 6: Make a payment of Rs 1000 for each objection made

Step 7: Take a screenshot for future use

Direct Link

CNLU CLAT 2022 UG Answer Key - CLICK HERE

CNLU CLAT 2022 PG Answer Key - CLICK HERE

Candidates must take note that they are not allowed to raise any objections via calls or emails. In the event that the objection raised by a candidate is declared invalid by the consortium, the objection fees will be given back to the candidate and that particular objection will not be considered. Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for the correct answer and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers. It is expected that the cut-off marks for the CLAT 2022 for general category candidates are likely to be around 100-105 for the top 3 NLUs. As per the reports, it is expected that the CLAT final result 2022 is likely to be declared in the fourth week of June 2022. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock. Representative