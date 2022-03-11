CMAT 2022: Exam Date For Common Management Admission Test Out; See How To Apply

CMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination date for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2022). As per the examination schedule, NTA will conduct the CMAT-2022 examination on April 9 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The registration process has started and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17, 2022. Candidates can apply for the Common Management Admission Test and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test by visiting the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.

According to the official notice, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated February 16, 2022 regarding the online application of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2022) for admission to management programmes in the country, it is hereby informed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting the CMAT-2022 Examination on April 9, 2022 from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM."

All those "candidates who are desirous of gaining admission to the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab can also apply for CMAT-2022. The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, will utilise the CMAT-2022 scores as one of the admission criteria for admission in MBA-Law, "the notice added.

CMAT 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, select "CMAT Link."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Step 4: Once done, candidates need to enter their login details and then click on the "submit" button.

Step 5: Submit your application and pay the required fees.

Step 6: Click on "submit" and download the document for future needs.

CMAT 2022: Exam Pattern

The CMAT Exam 2022 will consist of 100 questions. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. There will be a total of 20 questions in each section, and every correct answer will give 4 marks, while marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The question paper will include questions from, quantitative techniques and data interpretation; logical reasoning; general awareness; language comprehension; innovation, and entrepreneurship. The CMAT will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode.

