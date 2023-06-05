CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key Out, NTA Drops 4 Questions, Check Here

CMAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2023. NTA has already declared the CMAT Results 2023 on June 1. Now, the agency has released the final answer key after dropping 4 questions.

NTA had released the provisional answer key on May 13 and the candidates were allowe to raise objections till May 14 up to 11:50 pm. Now, NTA has considered the valid objections and has revised the keys. The CMAT final answer key can be downloaded from the official website- nta.ac.in or cmat.nta.nic.in.

NTA drops 4 CMAT questions

In the CMAT final answer key, candidates must note that four questions have been dropped. The question IDs of the questions that have been dropped are as follows:

15006

15011

15029

18079

CMAT 2023

NTA conducted CMAT 2023 on May 4 in computer-based test mode. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions. Till 2018, the Test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE - Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges.