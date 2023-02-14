CMAT 2023 Registration Begins At Cmat.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Apply

CMAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2023. The registration process has been started on February 13 and the deadline to register will end on March 6, 2023. All the candidates who want to appear for Common Management Admission Test will have to apply online. The application link has been activated on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in. The important dates and the application steps have been mentioned below.

How to apply for CMAT 2023

Candidates should visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in Under the 'Candidates Activity' tab, click on 'Registration link for CMAT 2023' Register yourself by providing correct details as asked Generate user ID and password and then login Fill in the CMAT application form and make the payment of the application fees Enter the personal, academic, communication and other asked details Upload the passport-size photograph, signature and PwD certificate (if applicable), as per the specifications Pay the CMAT registration fee as per the category in online mode using credit/debit card and net banking Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Click here to apply online for CMAT 2023

CMAT 2023: Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form through Website (https://cmat.nta.nic.in/) -- 13.02.2023 to 06.03.2023 (upto 05:00 P.M.)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI -- 06.03.2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only - 07.03.2023 to 09.03.2023

Application fee for CMAT 2023

General (UR) Male- ₹ 2000/-

Female- ₹ 1000/- Gen-

EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) Male- ₹ 1000/-

Female- ₹ 1000/-

Third gender ₹ 1000/-

CMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

CMAT-2023 will be conducted by NTA. It will be conducted in a computer-based test mode. The duration of the exam is three hours. The test aims to evaluate the candidates‟ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness & Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2023-24. The participating Institutes of CMAT-2023 are the Institutions which will be accepting the CMAT Score. The question paper will be in the English language only.

Each question carries 04 (four) marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks. For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score. iv) Unanswered/un-attempted will be given no marks. For more details, read CMAT 2023 Information Bulletin here.

About CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions. Till 2018, the Test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE - Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges.