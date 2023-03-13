Last Updated:

CMAT 2023 Registration Window Closing Today; Here's How To Apply

CMAT 2023: National Testing Agency will close the registration window for CMAT 2023 today, March 13. See how to apply online. Check full details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CMAT

Image: Shutterstock


CMAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2023. The registration process has been started on February 13 and the deadline to register is  March 13, 2023. Earlier, the deadline was March 6 which was extended up to March 13. All the candidates who want to appear for Common Management Admission Test will have to apply online. Applications for CMAT can be submitted on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for CMAT 2023

  • Candidates should visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in
  • Under the 'Candidates Activity' tab, click on 'Registration link for CMAT 2023'
  • Register yourself by providing correct details as asked
  • Generate user ID and password and then login 
  • Fill in the CMAT application form and make the payment of the application fees
  • Enter the personal, academic, communication and other asked details
  • Upload the passport-size photograph, signature and PwD certificate (if applicable), as per the specifications
  • Pay the CMAT registration fee as per the category in online mode using credit/debit card and net banking
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference
  • Click here to apply online for CMAT 2023

Application fee for CMAT 2023

  • General (UR) Male- ₹ 2000/-
  • Female- ₹ 1000/- Gen-
  • EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) Male- ₹ 1000/-
  • Female- ₹ 1000/-
  • Third gender ₹ 1000/-

About CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination conducted by National Testing Agency for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions. Till 2018, the Test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE - Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges. 

