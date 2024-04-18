Advertisement

As the clock ticks down, the National Test Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 today, April 18. For aspirants eyeing a career in management, this is the final call to secure their slot in this prestigious examination.

For those yet to register, the process is simple. Interested candidates can fill out the CMAT 2024 application form conveniently through the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. With just a few clicks, aspirants can take the crucial step towards realizing their management aspirations.

Advertisement

How to Apply For CMAT 2024

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official website of the National Test Agency (NTA) dedicated to CMAT 2024, which is cmat.nta.nic.in.

Advertisement

Access the Registration Section: Look for the registration or application section on the homepage of the website. It may be labeled as "Apply Now" or "Registration."

Read Instructions Carefully: Before proceeding with the application process, carefully read all the instructions provided for the CMAT 2024 examination application.

Advertisement

Fill Out the Application Form: Click on the "Apply Now" or "Apply Online" link to access the CMAT 2024 application form. Provide accurate details such as personal information, educational qualifications, contact details, and other relevant information.

Upload Required Documents: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, including a recent passport-sized photograph and signature, as per the specified format and size limits.

Advertisement

Pay the Application Fee: Complete the application process by paying the CMAT 2024 application fee online through the provided payment gateway. Keep a copy of the fee payment receipt for future reference.

Review and Submit: Review all the information provided in the application form carefully to ensure accuracy. Once satisfied, submit the application form.

Advertisement

Download Confirmation: After successful submission, download and save the confirmation page generated upon completion of the application process. This page serves as proof of application submission.

Following the closure of the registration window, the NTA will provide candidates with an opportunity to rectify any errors in their CMAT 2024 application forms. The CMAT application correction window will open on April 19 and remain accessible until April 21, 2024.

Advertisement

To access their results, candidates must utilize their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth. It's imperative to stay informed and vigilant during every stage of the examination process.

CMAT 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline to be eligible for CMAT 2024. Additionally, individuals appearing for the final year exams, whose results will be declared before the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2024-25, are also eligible to apply. Notably, there is no age limit to apply for the CMAT exam 2024, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all aspirants.

CMAT 2024 Exam Pattern:

The CMAT exam comprises five sections, each designed to evaluate candidates' aptitude across various domains. From Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation to General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, the examination covers a comprehensive array of subjects. Candidates can refer to the table below for a detailed breakdown of the CMAT 2024 exam pattern:

Sections Total Questions Maximum Marks

Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation 20 80

Logical Reasoning 20 80

Language Comprehension 20 80

General Awareness 20 80

Innovation & Entrepreneurship 20 80



In the examination, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, with a deduction of one mark for each incorrect response. Notably, there will be no negative marking for unanswered questions, providing candidates with the flexibility to strategize their approach effectively.

With the registration deadline looming, aspiring management professionals are urged to act swiftly and secure their participation in the CMAT 2024 examination. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding the examination schedule and other relevant details.