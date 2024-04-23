Advertisement

Today, April 23, marks the final day for candidates to register for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024. This announcement comes as an extension from the National Testing Agency (NTA), facilitating aspiring candidates to apply for this prestigious National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programs across the country.

The CMAT 2024 registration window will close at 9.50 pm today. The window to deposit application fees will close at 11.50 pm today. The application correction window will open on April 24 and close on April 26.

Candidates are advised to utilize the Correction Window available at CMAT Official Website during the specified period to make any necessary corrections or edits to their application forms.

How to Apply for CMAT 2024:

Visit the official CMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/. Click on the "Registration" or "Apply Now" button. Fill in the required details such as personal information, educational qualifications, etc. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature as per the prescribed specifications. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes. Review all the entered information carefully before final submission. After successful submission, download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

For further updates and information, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the NTA website at www.nta.ac.in and CMAT Official Website. In case of any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or via email at cmat@nta.ac.in.

