CMAT Admit Card 2022 Released For April 9 Exam, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

CMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the hall tickets for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 on April 6, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can go to the official website cmat.nta.nic.in to download their hall tickets. The steps that candidates will have to follow to download hall tickets have been mentioned below. The entrance exam for admission to management courses is scheduled to be conducted on April 9 between 3 pm and 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) format.

In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. Candidates should know that it is compulsory to take printout of admit card as hard copies of the same will not be issued. Along with the hall ticket, candidates should also carry valid ID proof with them.

CMAT 2022: Official notification highlights

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions

Admit Card will not be sent by post

Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made

Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

Official notification reads, "Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2022, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in."

Here is how to download CMAT admit card 2022

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, they should click on the admit card link

In the next step, candidates will have to log in with application number and date of birth

The admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should check the details mentioned on it and download the same

As mentioned above, they must not forget to take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets