CMAT Admit Card 2022 Released For April 9 Exam, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Image: Pexels
CMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the hall tickets for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 on April 6, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can go to the official website cmat.nta.nic.in to download their hall tickets. The steps that candidates will have to follow to download hall tickets have been mentioned below. The entrance exam for admission to management courses is scheduled to be conducted on April 9 between 3 pm and 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) format.
In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. Candidates should know that it is compulsory to take printout of admit card as hard copies of the same will not be issued. Along with the hall ticket, candidates should also carry valid ID proof with them.
Official notification reads, "Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2022, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in."