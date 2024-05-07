Advertisement

Today, on May 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CMAT Admit Card 2024 for aspirants gearing up for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024. Candidates eagerly anticipating the examination, scheduled for May 15, 2024, can now download their hall tickets via the official website at cmat.ntaonline.in.

The CMAT 2024 will be conducted by NTA through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across two shifts. The first shift is scheduled from 09:00 AM to 12:00 noon, followed by the second shift from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the CMAT Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cmat.ntaonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labeled "Click Here to Download Admit Card."

Step 3: A new window will appear prompting you to enter your login credentials, including your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Your CMAT 2024 admit card will be promptly displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

For direct access to the download page, click here.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

The Admit Card is provisionally issued to candidates, subject to the fulfilment of eligibility conditions. Admit Cards will not be dispatched via post. Candidates must refrain from tampering with the Admit Card or making any alterations to the information provided. Issuance of the Admit Card does not imply acceptance of eligibility, which will be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. It is advisable for candidates to maintain a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

With the CMAT Admit Card 2024 now available, candidates are urged to promptly download their hall tickets and ensure all details are accurate. For any further queries or assistance, candidates can refer to the official website or contact the NTA helpline.

