Last Updated:

CMAT, GPAT 2022 Exam Centres Announced; Here's How To Check

The announcement is only for exam centres and admit cards for the CMAT 2022 and GPAT 2022 will be released soon on their respective websites.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
CMAT

Image: Pexels


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the list of centres for its Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Candidates can check their allotted centres by visiting the official websites of CMAT and GPAT. You can also follow the following steps to check your exam cities online.

How to check CMAT, GPAT 2022 exam centres online?

  • Visit the official NTA website for the two exams- cmat.nta.nic.in and- gpat.nta.nic.in.
  • Search for the "Advanced Intimation of Examination City" option that can be found in the 'latest news' row.
  • Click on it to get directed to a new page asking for your CMAT 2022 or GPAT 2022 application number, date of birth, and security pin. 
  • Enter the required details and look for the exam centre city allotted to you for CMAT 2022 or GPAT 2022 examination.

It is worth noting that the announcement is only for exam centres and admit cards for the aforementioned exams will be released soon on the websites shared above. "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates", an official notice by the NTA stated. Apart from the information about the admit cards, candidates can also find the latest updates about CMAT 2022 or GPAT 2022 on the same websites.

Image: Pexels

READ | CMAT Result 2021 declared: NTA releases CMAT 2021 scorecard, final answer key, check here
READ | CMAT, GPAT registrations 2022 begin at nta.ac.in, here's how to register
READ | MBA Outlook Report 2022: CMAT preferred over MAT by aspirants, MBA in Finance top choice
READ | CMAT 2022: Exam date for Common Management Admission Test out; see how to apply
Tags: CMAT, GPAT, NTA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND