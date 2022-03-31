CMAT, GPAT 2022 Exam Centres Announced; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the list of centres for its Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Candidates can check their allotted centres by visiting the official websites of CMAT and GPAT. You can also follow the following steps to check your exam cities online.

How to check CMAT, GPAT 2022 exam centres online?

Visit the official NTA website for the two exams- cmat.nta.nic.in and- gpat.nta.nic.in.

Search for the "Advanced Intimation of Examination City" option that can be found in the 'latest news' row.

Click on it to get directed to a new page asking for your CMAT 2022 or GPAT 2022 application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Enter the required details and look for the exam centre city allotted to you for CMAT 2022 or GPAT 2022 examination.

It is worth noting that the announcement is only for exam centres and admit cards for the aforementioned exams will be released soon on the websites shared above. "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates", an official notice by the NTA stated. Apart from the information about the admit cards, candidates can also find the latest updates about CMAT 2022 or GPAT 2022 on the same websites.

Image: Pexels