CMAT, GPAT Registrations 2022 Begin At Nta.ac.in, Here's How To Register

CMAT, GPAT registration 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the exam conducting body has started the registration process for CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022. The registration process has been started on February 16 and the deadline to register will end on March 17, 2022. All the candidates who want to appear for Common Management Admission Test and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test will have to apply online. Application link has been activated on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in. The important dates and the application steps have been mentioned below.
GPAT exam date 2022 has not been announced yet. It will be announced in due time at National Testing Agency's website. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official wbesite for being updated.
GPAT, CMAT Registration 2022: Check important dates here
- Application link has been activated on February 16, 2022
- The deadline to pay the application fee ends on March 18, 2022
- Application correction window will open on March 19, 2022
- The deadline to raise objections ends on March 21, 2022.
CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022: Here is how to register
- Candidates should go to the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, they should click on CMAT or GPAT exam links
- Candidates will be redirected to another page where candidates will have to register themselves
- Once done, enter the login details and click on submit
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees
- Enter the personal, academic, communication and other asked details
- Upload the passport size photograph, signature and PwD certificate (if applicable), as per the specifications
- Pay the GPAT registration fee as per the category in online mode using credit/debit card and net banking
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference