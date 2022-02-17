CMAT, GPAT Registrations 2022 Begin At Nta.ac.in, Here's How To Register

CMAT, GPAT registration 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the exam conducting body has started the registration process for CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022. The registration process has been started on February 16 and the deadline to register will end on March 17, 2022. All the candidates who want to appear for Common Management Admission Test and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test will have to apply online. Application link has been activated on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in. The important dates and the application steps have been mentioned below.

GPAT exam date 2022 has not been announced yet. It will be announced in due time at National Testing Agency's website. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official wbesite for being updated.

GPAT, CMAT Registration 2022: Check important dates here

Application link has been activated on February 16, 2022

The deadline to pay the application fee ends on March 18, 2022

Application correction window will open on March 19, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ends on March 21, 2022.

CMAT, GPAT Exams 2022: Here is how to register