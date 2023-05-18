Last Updated:

COMEDK Admit Card 2023 Out For UGET, UniGauge; Here's Direct Link To Download

COMEDK admit card 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for UGET and Uni-Gauge 2023

Nandini Verma
COMEDK admit card 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for UGET and Uni-Gauge 2023. Registered candidates who will be taking the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022) can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded to the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

For more details about COMEDK 2023, candidates can go to the official website comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2023 admit cards will be available on the official website till May 28. The admit cards have been released for COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 28. It is a combined exam for candidates seeking admission to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format.

How to download COMEDK Admit Card 2023

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the COMEDK UGET 2023 official website comedk.org
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for candidate portal
  • Step 3: Submit the required details like application sequence number or user ID
  • Step 4: Post submitting the hall tickets will be released
  • Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference 

COMEDK UGET 2023 and Uni-Gauge-E will be held in two sessions on exam day. The first or morning session will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second or afternoon session will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:50 pm. 

 

