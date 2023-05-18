Last Updated:

COMEDK Admit Card 2023 Releasing Today; Here's How To Download UGET, Uni-Gauge Admit Cards

COMEDK UGET admit card 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the admit card today.

Nandini Verma
COMEDK UGET admit card 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the admit card for UGET and Uni-Gauge 2023 today. As per schedule, COMEDK admit card 2023 will be released at 10 am on May 18. Registered candidates who will be taking the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2023) can download their admit cards now. It will be uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

For more details about COMEDK 2023, candidates can go to the official website comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2023 admit cards will be available on the official website till May 28. The admit cards have been released for COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 28. It is a combined exam for candidates seeking admission to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format.

COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E Admit Card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the COMEDK UGET 2023 official website comedk.org
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the candidate's portal
  • Step 3: Submit the required details like application sequence number or user ID
  • Step 4: Post submitting the hall tickets will be released
  • Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference 

COMEDK UGET 2023 and Uni-Gauge-E will be held in two sessions on exam day. The first or morning session will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second or afternoon session will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:50 pm. 

