COMEDK Begins Admission For B. Architecture 2022: Check All Necessary Details

COMEDK Admission 2022: The admission procedure for the B. Architecture course has started at the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Eligible and interested students can apply for admission by visiting the official website at comedk.org. According to the schedule, candidates can apply for the B. Architecture programme till 3 pm on August 31. It must be noted that the last date for submission of the application form is subject to change due to the delay in the declaration of the JEE paper 2 merit list.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for admission, candidates must possess a passing degree in Class 12, or second PUC, or any equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, or have passed the 10+3 diploma examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

Also, candidates should have passed an aptitude test in architecture conducted either by NTA (i.e., JEE) or NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture.

COMEDK admission 2022: Here's how to apply for the Architecture 2022 Programme

Step 1: To apply for the B. Architecture 2022 programme, candidates need to visit the official website — comedk.org.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link for "Architecture registration/login."

Step 3: Immediately, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their application number or login ID and password.

Step 5: New candidates can register by entering the required details.

Step 6: Enter all of your personal information and educational credentials.

Step 7: Candidates then need to upload the requested documents.

Step 8: Pay the application fees in step eight.

Step 9: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 10: Download and save for later use.

Documents required

Candidates applying for admission are required to submit, the original copy of the class 12 STD/PUC/equivalent mark sheet or Digilocker mark sheet.

CBSE students who graduated in 2019/2020/2022 are required to upload their admit cards to the admit card tab.

