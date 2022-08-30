COMEDK Begins Admission For B. Architecture 2022: Check All Necessary Details

Quick links:
COMEDK Admission 2022: The admission procedure for the B. Architecture course has started at the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Eligible and interested students can apply for admission by visiting the official website at comedk.org. According to the schedule, candidates can apply for the B. Architecture programme till 3 pm on August 31. It must be noted that the last date for submission of the application form is subject to change due to the delay in the declaration of the JEE paper 2 merit list.
