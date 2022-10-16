COMEDK Round 2 Counseling 2022 Registration Window Opens Today; Check Key Details

The round 2 counselling registration process for HKR Category has been started today by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for COMEDK round 2 counselling registration by visiting the official website at www.comedk.org. Candidates can edit choice essays till 2 pm on October 17.

As per the schedule, the last date to register for COMEDK Round 2 is October 17, 2022. The applications of the candidates will be accepted only till October 17, 2 pm. The registrations for the HKR category will begin today, October 16, and for the GM category, it will begin on October 20. Only after the completion of the registration and choice filling, will the Round 2 seat allotment be released. The Round 2 allotment result for the HKR category is on October 18, 2022, at 2 pm, and for the GM category it is on October 22, 2022, at 5 pm. After the allotment result is declared, the candidates have to confirm their seats in the allotted colleges.

COMEDK UGCET 2022: Round 2 Phase 1 Schedule (HKR Category Only)

Publication of allotment result October 18 at 2 pm Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online for (HKR category only) candidates of Round 2 Phase 1 October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 19, 2022 till 5 PM Reporting to allotted Colleges October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 26, 2022 till 5 PM Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 2 Phase 1 ( HKR category Only) October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 26, 2022 till 5 PM

COMEDK UGCET 2022: Round 2 Phase 2 Schedule (GM Category)

Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form October 20, 2022 at 3 PM to October 21, 2022 till 5 PM Publication of allotment result October 22, 2022 at 5 PM Decision Making and Fee payment for General Merit (GM)candidates of Round 2 Phase 2(GM seats) October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 24, 2022 till 5 PM Reporting to allotted Colleges October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 25, 2022 till 5 PM Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 2 Phase 2 October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 26, 2022 till 5 PM

Image: Shutterstock