COMEDK UGCET 2022 Round 3 Registration Schedule Out; Check Important Dates

COMEDK UGCET Registration: The schedule for the COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). As per the schedule, the COMEDK round three-choice filling will be available from November 10 to November 11, and the seat allocation will be declared on November 14. Candidates must take note that the round 3 choice filling and fee payment option will be available for them between November 14 and November 16. Meanwhile, candidates can report to the allotted college between November 14 and November 17.

COMEDK UGCET 2022: Important Dates

Round 3 allotment result: November 14, 2022 (12 noon).

Round 3 Decision making and Fee payment between November 14, 2022 (4 PM) to November 16, 2022.

Reporting to the allotted college (only Accept and freeze candidates) will be done between 12 Noon on November 14, 2022, and 4 PM on November 17, 2022.

COMEDK Round 3 2022 Counseling: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for COMEDK Round 3 2022 Counseling, candidates are required to visit the official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Login" tab.

Step 3: Key in your application number and password.

Step 4: Fill in your choice and take a print for future reference.

More Details

Candidates must take note that the allotment result will be released on November 14 at 12 noon. The dates for the General Merit category and HKR category are different and the dates are available on the official website. For more details and fresh updates, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.

