COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Window Closing Today; Here's How To Apply

Image: Shutterstock
COMEDK UGET 2023: The registration for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will end today, April 24. The COMEDK UGET registration 2023 window will close at 4.30 pm today. The registrations began on February 15. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to undergraduate engineering courses through UGET 2023 can apply till today. The COMEDK UGET 2023 application will be submitted online on the official website-- comedk.org.
The minimum required eligibility for candidates willing to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023 exam is that they should have qualified second PUC/Class 12 or any examination equivalent and be recognized by the Central or state government. They should have a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (40 % for reserved categories).
COMEDK UGET 2023 will be held in a computer-based examination format on 19 June 2022. The exam will be conducted in more than 150 cities and 400 exam centers across India. COMEDK UGET qualified students get admission to 190 colleges across Karnataka. COMEDK offers admission to Engineering programmes at around 20,000 seats in colleges across the state. Read the official notification here.