The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to release the answer key for the COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 today, May 14. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can access and download the answer key from the official website, comedk.org.

Candidates can download the COMEDK UGET 2024 answer key using their user ID and password from the official website.Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key from May 14 to May 16. The final answer key will be published on May 21.

COMEDK UGET 2024 Result and Counseling:

Result Declaration: The COMEDK UGET 2024 result is scheduled to be announced on May 24.

Counseling Process: The counseling process will be conducted online. The schedule for counseling is yet to be updated by the authority.

Steps to Download COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2024:

Go to the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Click on the link for the COMEDK answer key 2024.

Enter the required credentials to access the answer key.

The COMEDK answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 was conducted on May 12 in three sessions: morning, afternoon, and evening, all in computer-based mode. To calculate probable scores, candidates can match their answers from the response sheet with the COMEDK answer key 2024. Each correct answer carries one mark, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website for further announcements regarding the COMEDK UGET 2024 result and counseling process.