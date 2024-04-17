Advertisement

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the opening of the application correction window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024. Starting today, April 16, registered candidates can modify their details in the COMEDK UGET application form 2024 on the official website, comedk.org. The correction window will remain open until April 18, 4 pm.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Important Dates

Application Correction Window: April 16 - April 18, 4 pm

April 16 - April 18, 4 pm Exam Date: May 12

COMEDK UGET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 for admission to engineering, medical, and dental programs in participating colleges across Karnataka. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

What Can be Edited in COMEDK UGET 2024 Application Form?

Candidates are allowed to make changes to the following details in the COMEDK UGET 2024 application form during the correction window:

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Class

Photograph (image upload)

Signature (image upload)

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category (PwB)

How to Edit COMEDK UGET 2024 Application Form?

Applicants can follow the steps below to make changes in the COMEDK UGET 2024 application form:

Visit the official website, comedk.org Click on the login tab Enter the application sequence number or user ID and password Click on the login button Once logged in, edit the application form as required Review the changes and submit Save the changes and take a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference

Aspiring candidates are advised to utilize this opportunity to ensure that their application details are accurate and up-to-date. Any errors or discrepancies in the application form can be rectified during the correction window to avoid any inconvenience during the examination process.