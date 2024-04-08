×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

COMEDK UGET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Again, Apply Before April 10

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced an extension of the registration deadline COMEDK UGET.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024. Interested candidates now have until April 10 to complete their registrations for the exam, providing a brief reprieve for those yet to sign up. The application process can be completed conveniently through the official website, comedk.org.

The decision to extend the deadline was prompted by the occurrence of festival holidays and numerous requests from parents and students. "Due to festival holidays and requests from parents and students, the last date is now extended to 4:30 pm of 10th April," read a statement on the COMEDK official website.

COMEDK UGET Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria for COMEDK UGET 2024 dictate that candidates must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination recognized by the state or central government. For general category candidates, a minimum of 45% in physics, chemistry, and mathematics is required, while SC, ST, and OBC applicants must achieve a minimum of 40%.

COMEDK UGET Schedule

As for the exam schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2024 edit window for applications will be open from April 12 to 16. The link to download the COMEDK UGET admit card 2024 will be activated on May 6, 2024. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to access the admit card.

The COMEDK UGET exam is slated for May 12 and will be conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It will be a computer-based test lasting three hours. Each section—physics, chemistry, and mathematics—will consist of 180 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2024

Here's how candidates can apply for COMEDK UGET 2024:

  1. Visit the official COMEDK UGET website at comedk.org.
  2. Click on the registration link for the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam.
  3. Fill out the registration form with your name, email address, and contact information.
  4. Submit the necessary documents and pay the application fees.
  5. Complete the submission process and print a copy of the form for future reference.
Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

