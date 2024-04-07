Advertisement

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration window for the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 until April 8. Initially scheduled to close on April 5 at 4:30 PM, the deadline extension allows candidates to register until April 8, 2024, at 10:30 AM.

How to Apply for COMEDK UGET 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website - comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the Login/Register button on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your details and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 6: After submission, download a copy of the form for your records.

Direct link to apply: COMEDK UGET Registration

COMEDK UGET Exam Details

The COMEDK UGET exam will be conducted in two sessions: one from 9 AM to 12 PM and the other from 2 PM. The exam will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with each section comprising 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), totaling 180 questions.

The entire exam will be conducted in English, with each correct answer earning one point. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

