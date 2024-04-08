Advertisement

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is wrapping up the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024, set to conclude on April 8. Scheduled for May 12, the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam will be conducted in two sessions.

The first session will commence from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by the second session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Eligible candidates who haven't yet applied are encouraged to complete the COMEDK UGET 2024 application form by accessing the official website, comedk.org.

According to the official timeline, the COMEDK UGET 2024 admit cards will be issued on May 6, 2024. The provisional and final answer keys are scheduled for publication on May 14 and May 21, respectively. Test scorecards will be accessible on May 24. Candidates intending to sit for the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,800 during registration.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 exam will span 3 hours and encompass 180 questions. The paper will be divided into three sections: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each correct answer will fetch one mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses, in line with the COMEDK exam pattern 2024.

Eligibility Criteria for COMEDK UGET 2024:

Candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria for COMEDK UGET 2024:

Completion of the second PUC or Class 12 higher secondary education, or equivalent examination recognized by the state or central government, with the last two years of study including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with English as a mandatory subject.

General category candidates must secure a minimum of 45% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, whereas SC, ST, and OBC candidates should score a minimum of 40%.

Diploma holders are ineligible for lateral entry admissions.

As the registration deadline approaches, candidates are urged to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and complete the application process in a timely manner.

