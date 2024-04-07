Advertisement

The introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in 2023 marked a significant shift in the landscape of higher education admissions. While aiming to streamline the process, CUET brought forth its set of challenges for aspirants. In this article, we delve into the common hurdles faced by students preparing for CUET 2023 and provide effective strategies to overcome them, ensuring a smoother exam preparation journey. Santosh Anand, Content Head, ExamFactor has suggested ways to overcome the challenges.

Problems Faced by Students in CUET 2024 and Solutions

Problem: Lack of Familiarity with the CUET Format and NTA Test Platform

Many CUET-2023 aspirants grappled with unfamiliarity regarding the CUET format and the National Testing Agency (NTA) test platform. This lack of familiarity heightened exam anxiety and confusion.

Solution:

Engage in rigorous practice using mock tests from credible sources to become acquainted with the CUET format and NTA test platform. Attend workshops and webinars tailored to navigate the NTA test platform, ensuring preparedness for the exam.

Advertisement

Problem: Non-Clarity Regarding the Duration of the Exam

CUET-2023 students faced confusion regarding the exam's duration, including total time allotted and section durations, leading to uncertainty and stress.

Solution: Thoroughly review the official CUET exam guidelines provided by the NTA beforehand. Seek clarification from academic advisors or reliable sources to gain clarity on exam duration and structure. Understanding time constraints is crucial for effective time management during the exam.

Advertisement

Problem: No Breaks Between Two Subjects Exam

The absence of breaks between consecutive subjects in the CUET exam left students fatigued and overwhelmed by the continuous testing schedule.

Solution: Practice taking mock tests for multiple subjects consecutively to acclimate to the exam's demands. Employ endurance-building techniques such as meditation, hydration, and nutrition. Take short mental breaks between subjects during the exam to refresh focus and maintain performance.

Advertisement

Problem: Unclear Instructions

CUET-2023 students encountered challenges due to unclear or ambiguous exam instructions, leading to potential errors and misunderstandings.

Solution: Carefully read and understand instructions provided by invigilators or displayed on the NTA test platform before each exam section. Promptly seek clarification from invigilators if instructions are unclear or ambiguous. Adhering to instructions accurately minimizes errors during the exam.

Advertisement

Problem: Difficulty in Subject Preparation

Some CUET-2023 aspirants found certain subjects challenging to prepare for, struggling to grasp complex topics or concepts.

Solution: Adopt a structured approach to studying, identifying weak areas, and dedicating additional time and effort to understand them. Seek guidance from teachers, tutors, or online resources for support. Collaborate with peers in study groups or online forums to gain different perspectives and insights.

Advertisement

Problem: Uncertainty About University Selection

Post-exam and results: CUET-2023 students faced uncertainty about selecting universities and programs for admissions amidst the numerous options available.

Solution: Conduct thorough research on various universities, considering factors such as academic reputation, program offerings, and campus facilities. Attend university open days or virtual tours for first-hand insights. Seek guidance from academic advisors, attend webinars, or consult career counselors to make informed decisions aligned with academic goals and preferences.

Advertisement

While CUET-2023 posed various challenges, students found success through early and strategic preparation. Addressing common issues like unfamiliarity with the exam format, mastering time management, focusing on subject-specific strategies, and making informed choices about universities are key. These measures ensure aspirants approach the admission process confidently, setting a strong foundation for their academic futures.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed here are personal.)