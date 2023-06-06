Last Updated:

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Register For 251 ASI, Head Constable Vacancies Today

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The window to register for CRPF assistant sub-inspector (steno) and head constable (Ministerial) recruitment 2023 will close today.

Nandini Verma
CRPF Recruitment 2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The window to register for CRPF assistant sub-inspector (steno) and head constable (Ministerial) recruitment 2023 will close today, June 6. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can apply before 11:55 pm today. There are a total of 251 vacancies. Check full details here.

CRPF Recrutiment 2023: Vacancy details

  • ASI Steno: 27 vacancies.
  • Head Constable (Ministerial): 224

CRPF Recruitment exam will be held from July 22 to 28. The CRPF ASI, HC admit card will be out on July 15. Check eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and selection process here. 

How to apply for CRPF recruitment 2023

  • Visit official website rect.crpf.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Click here for applying to the post of ASI (Steno) And HC (Ministerial) Ldce Examination-2023.”
  • Go to Register tab
  • Fill in the required details and register yourself
  • Now login and fill up the application form, and upload the required documents
  • Pay the fee and submit the form

Selection Process

Canddiates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test/ Skill Test/ PST & DV and medical examination (DME/RME). Computer Based Test will be conducted only in English and Hindi. 2.3 Skill Test will be conducted in English and Hindi only. 

Pay Matrix

  • Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) - Pay Level 5-  Rs 29200-92300
  • Head Constable (Ministerial) - Pay Level 4- Rs 25500-81100

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent Test from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government. Note: Two or Three year Diploma Certificate in technical education done after10th class will not be considered equivalent to intermediate (10+2).

