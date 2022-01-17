Last Updated:

CSIR NET 2021 Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card Soon; Check Details Here

CSIR NET: The exam schedule for the June 2021 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, or CSIR NET, has been released.

CSIR NET 2021

CSIR NET 2021 Exam: The examination schedule for the June 2021 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, or CSIR NET, has been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise and shift-wise schedule of the examination. As per the schedule, the examinations would be conducted in various rounds and would commence on January 29, 2022. The admit card for the examination is expected to be released sometime soon. Candidates can get all the details related to the examination by visiting the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR NET or Joint CSIR–UGC NET Examination is for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor posts in various universities. The examination is conducted for five subjects. The admit card would contain all the details, including the examination center, exam timing, shifts, the name of the candidate, and other information. It is advised that candidates must regularly check the official websites of csirnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the admit card.

CSIR NET 2021 Direct Link

  • Candidates can use the direct link given here to check the examination schedule for the June 2021 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, or CSIR NET - CLICK HERE

CSIR NET 2021: Exam Schedule

  • Date
  • Subject
  • Shift
  • January 29, 2022

 
  • Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean And Planetary Sciences
  • Shift 1
  • February 15, 2022

 
  • Physical Sciences
  • Shift 2
  • February 16, 2022

 
  • Mathematical Science
  • Shift 3
  • February 16, 2022

 
  • Chemistry Science
  • Shift 4
  • February 17, 2022

 
  • Life Sciences (Group-1)
  • Shift 5
  • February 17, 2022

 
  • Life Sciences (Group-2)
  • Shift 6

