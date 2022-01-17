CSIR NET 2021 Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card Soon; Check Details Here

CSIR NET 2021 Exam: The examination schedule for the June 2021 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, or CSIR NET, has been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise and shift-wise schedule of the examination. As per the schedule, the examinations would be conducted in various rounds and would commence on January 29, 2022. The admit card for the examination is expected to be released sometime soon. Candidates can get all the details related to the examination by visiting the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR NET or Joint CSIR–UGC NET Examination is for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor posts in various universities. The examination is conducted for five subjects. The admit card would contain all the details, including the examination center, exam timing, shifts, the name of the candidate, and other information. It is advised that candidates must regularly check the official websites of csirnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the admit card.

CSIR NET 2021 Direct Link

Candidates can use the direct link given here to check the examination schedule for the June 2021 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, or CSIR NET - CLICK HERE

CSIR NET 2021: Exam Schedule

Date Subject Shift January 29, 2022 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean And Planetary Sciences Shift 1 February 15, 2022 Physical Sciences Shift 2 February 16, 2022 Mathematical Science Shift 3 February 16, 2022 Chemistry Science Shift 4 February 17, 2022 Life Sciences (Group-1) Shift 5 February 17, 2022 Life Sciences (Group-2) Shift 6

(Image: Unsplash, Representative)